Calendars for Miami Sports Complex on sale

Upgrades are planned at the Miami Sports Complex in Miami, Man., and community calendars are on sale now to help with fundraising for the new additions to the community.

“We had several submissions from both local photographers and community members,” said Katie Steppler, Miami Sports Complex expansion member. “We also received some old baseball pictures that we added to the calendar. One of those teams is being inducted into the baseball hall of fame this year as well.”

The group received a lot of beautiful pictures making it hard to choose just 12 for the calendar, which is now on sale at a few local businesses in Miami including SJ Agronomy, The Miami Variety Store, and Shear Magic hair salon.

The calendars sell for $15 each and all the money raised goes towards our Baseball and Soccer complex development. The total cost of the project was set at $82,000 earlier this year. No word as to where the group is financially at this point.