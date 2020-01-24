Calendar raises big bucks for Kat's Kritters, CDFD

The hot ticket of the holidays proved to be calendars created in support of Kat’s Kritters Animal Rescue and the Carman Dufferin Fire Department and after a total sell-out of calendars each organization received $3,947.50 to help out each organization.

450 calendars were printed to support the organizations and each one found a home for the 2020 calendar year. Some of the funds raised for Kat’s Kritters will be used to implement a subsidized spay/neuter program for low-income pet owners. The program will be introduced in February or March. The money will also be used for the everyday maintenance of the Kritters and rescue.

The fire department plans to use their portion for a mental health workshop in the spring featuring Dr. David Griffin. Dr. Griffin is a world-class speaker on PTSD and survivors guilt after being a part of the disastrous Sofa Super Store fire in 2007 in the United States.

Kari Richardson and Chelsea Kozak were the creators of the calendar and both took part in presenting cheques to the respective organizations. Both agree with the idea of raising funds for both organizations is something they could see happening again in the future.

Both ensure something like this doesn’t happen without the support of numerous businesses and organizations from around the community. The duo want to thank King’s Park Towing, Klos Realty Linear Grain Inc., Newman Hand Insurance Ltd, Royal LePage Legacy, Homestead Co-op, Carman Florists & Gift Boutique, Kozak Plumbing and Heating Ltd., Sperling Industries, Corduroy Plains, B Man Scrap Metals, Janzen Chevrolet Buick GMC Carman, Carman Ford, Murray Chrysler Carman, Castleton Construction Ltd, Walinga Inc, Barkinglot Dog Boarding Kennel, Carman 5 Pin Bowl, McGee’s Family Restaurant at the Carman Golf and Curling Club, Roseisle Backhoe, WebMarkers Computers, Ed’s Tire Service Ltd, Pierre Gaultier Taping & Painting and Greenland Equipment LTD.

All the photography was provided by Mackenzie Gaultier Photography.