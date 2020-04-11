CAF still granting during COVID-19, Gala cancelled

The Carman Area Foundation has a record number of applications this year and plans to grant out $90,000 to local organizations in hopes of bettering the community, adding new programs or upgrading a facility in the region.

“We had a record number of applications this year and will be granting $90,000 plus $20,000 from the Build-150 program,” said Fred Colvin, executive director. “We’ve determined granting allocations and then had to work with Build 150 to confirm that our selections were acceptable.”

The Youth in Philanthropy group from Carman Collegiate has also granted to seven or so agencies in the area according to Colvin, but the schools are closed so it’s been a bit of a challenge ensuring everything is moving forward.

“Since we won’t be having our Gala dinner in April, we will be sending payment to the organizations in the next few weeks,” he explained. “The board would like to have some sort of public event later on when it is safe to do so, but it’s looking less likely as we go along.”

The board will have some sort of media announcement once everything is handed out.