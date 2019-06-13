Busy summers at Boyne Regional Library

The Summer Reading Program is back for another year at the Boyne Regional Library and it’s hard to believe over $17,000 books were taken out in 2019 thanks to over 600 kids from around the region taking part.

“Students can register here at the Library on June 25,” said Diane Cohoe, Assistant Librarian. “We offer free memberships to kids in the RM of Grey, RM of Roland, and the RM of Dufferin and Carman. We do that because the kids have no access to libraries when they are out of school during the summer. Membership is included in property taxes for students in the RM of Dufferin and Town of Carman.”

Through the summer, June 25 to August 24, young readers are encouraged to stop into the library and pick out a book. By doing so, students will be granted a ballot to be used in one of 18 prizes up for grabs.

“The students can put their ballot in whatever prize they choose and we will draw the grand prize when things wrap up,” said Cohoe. “The program ends on August 24, and the grand prize draws will happen on August 27.”

The Summer Reading Program is something the Boyne Regional Library does every year to help keep kids entertained through the hot months as young ones in the RMs of Grey and Roland don’t have a library to use during the summer.

“Access Credit Union is our major sponsor for the program as well, plus we get a lot of support from local businesses and organizations,” she said. “They simply give us money and we purchase the grand prizes with that.”

Last year, 641 students took part in the Summer Reading Program. Kids from kindergarten to Grade 12 can stop in and get involved. Cohoe adds, despite what some people may think, the library is a very popular place from July to September and expanding is going to be a big bonus.

“It’s going to be good for the kids because the section is basically going to double in size with the renovation, which is exactly what we need,” added Cohoe. “We have a problem with the shelves getting pretty bare in the summer which is a good thing, though. A lot of communities don’t see numbers like ours.”

The Boyne Regional Library accepts donations of books as well as funding toward the expansion/renovation.