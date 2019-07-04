Busy summer with Carman Dufferin Recreation

Carman Dufferin Recreation is gearing up for a busy summer here in Carman. We have lots of new programs, as well as favourite older programs to offer Carman and surrounding Communities. Here is what you can look forward to, to make your summer as fun as ever!

All schedules, as well as registration, can be viewed online at www.carmandufferinrecreation.com

We are extremely excited to have a few new fun additions to Kings Park! This includes new Horseshoe Pits to replace the old ones, and NEW box hockey boxes for something new to learn. Both of these games are located just east of the Carman Dufferin Pool. Equipment to play these games can be borrowed from the Poolhouse by asking the cashiers!

To utilize these new games as best as possible, the Carman Dufferin Recreation is having a Drop In Horseshoe night. This will take place at the Horseshoe pits every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. It begins June 11 and runs through until August 27.

An old fitness program will have a new spin to it this year, as we bring Drums Alive to Kings Park! Drums Alive combines the benefit of a fitness program with the benefits of music and rhythm. Amanda Rempel from Morden will be coming out on Thursday evenings from July 18 to August 22 to instruct this program. It will be $60 to register for five one-hour classes. Beginner classes are from 6 p.m. and intermediate classes are at 7 p.m. All you need to do is bring your exercise ball!

Day Camp will be in full swing at the end of the school year. Children ages 5-12 are invited to CDR’s Summer Day Camp program. It runs from July 2 – August 30, Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. If you register before June 30 the cost is $17 per day and is $20 per day anytime afterwards. Every week has a new theme! Some themes include, Disney Week, Water Week, Safari Week, Sports Week and many more!

The Carman Dufferin Pool and the Splash Pad are officially open for the season! Season pool passes, as well as Aquafit and lap swim passes can be purchased from the pool office or the Recreation office now!

For the first time this summer at the Carman Dufferin Pool, on Friday evenings, teens can swim for only a Toonie!

Aquafit and lap swim are now being offered on Saturday mornings! It will be also offered Monday, Wednesdays and Friday mornings as well. Until August 10 it is from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and August 12 – August 31 from 8-8:45 a.m.

The pool schedule can be viewed at any time at www.carmandufferinrecreation.com.

Although summer season is upon us, CDR is still planning to bring a few winter sports to the Community during the summer months! This includes Drop In Floor Hockey Evening on the B Side of the Carman Dufferin Arena.

You organize your own team upon arrival! This program happens every Tuesday and Thursday evening (except July 9 and July 11) beginning June 25 – August 1. There are three separate age groups to register for. There is a $10 membership fee which will cover every night of the program! A waiver form must also be signed prior to participation.

Speaking of hockey, we are very excited to have The RINK Player Development Program come to our Arena to host two programs this year! The RINK will be here from August 26 – August 30 all day to instruct our Summer Hockey Camp. The RINK is a Winnipeg based hockey program that was created and is dedicated to hockey excellence through skill development with knowledge and profession on and off ice instructors. There are still a few spots available in the Atom Major/Peewee age group, as well as Bantam/High School age group so register online quickly.

We also have The Rink coming out to host a new program. The Carman Dufferin Recreation Female Player and Goalie Skill Development Program will provide young females around the area to work on position specifics and skill development with female instructors. This program will take place at the Carman Dufferin Arena on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in September. There are two age groups; Atom 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. and Pee Wee 7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Spots are filling up quick so register now online!

There are a few new programs just announced that you can now register for!

The Carman Dufferin Recreation is excited to offer you transportation and ticket to a Winnipeg Blue Bombers game.

On July 19 a bus will pick up all participants from Carman and bring them to the Investors Group Field where the Blue Bombers will play the Ottawa Redblacks. Once the game is over, the same bus will bring you back to Carman. The cost of the bus and ticket in section 116 is $65 per person. Times and other information can be found online! Registration for this program ends on July 5th so register now.

We are excited to see the community come together to have the best summer yet!

Remember, registration for all programs are done online at www.carmandufferinrecreation.com. For more information about programs, facilities, or anything else recreation related please call 204-745-2684, email programcdr@townofcarman.com or pop by our office at any time during our hours 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here’s to a great summer!