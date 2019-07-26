Busy summer at MYJC

The Odd Job Squad has been busy this summer with numerous sales around Carman and the surrounding towns. Thank you to everyone who has supported the events either by being a listening ear or by buying the treats or flowers they have been selling. Last Saturday you may have seen two of the Odd Job Squad workers selling hotdogs and drinks at Homestead Co-op in Carman. The event was a success and we owe it all to you!

This coming Saturday in Ryall Park the Odd Job Squad is hosting a Yard Sale from 9-1pm. No prices have been set so you get to try bargain with the Odd Job Squad workers for the best deals. This event was a great learning experience last year about bargaining and negotiations and this year we hope for the same outcomes.

If you are interested in hiring a youth for a casual job like babysitting, mowing grass, weeding, cleaning, etc., give the Centre a call and hire a youth today. This year we have hit a new record for the number of youth registered and they are all eagerly waiting for work.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to call Taylor Veldman at the Job Centre at (204) 750-0054 or email carmanmyjc@gov.mb.ca.