Busy spring of fundraising for Boyne Regional Library Reno Committee

The Boyne Regional Library Expansion and Renovation Committee has an exciting spring in the works with three fundraising events planned over the coming months including an art auction, another Bail You Out fundraiser, and the first ever Boyne Book It Fun Run set for May 25, 2019, all in hopes of getting started on renovations to the library.

“We’re very close to our Phase 1 goal, somewhere under $10,000 away from the total we set,” said chair of the committee, Dale Owen. “We’re hoping to do construction on Phase 1 and 2 at the same time, but Phase 2 is around $150,000. We want to make sure that we get the ramp in during construction on Phase 1 and we can do the landscaping later. We’re really excited about our three upcoming events which should help us get closer to shovels in the ground.”

Currently, the committee is running their Silent Art Auction with all the available pieces being showcased at the Boyne Regional Library in Carman.

“We have seven pieces in all,” said Owen. “We have some pottery, paintings, and glassware and all of the work was donated by local artists. We’ll be announcing the winners on April 18 at our Bail You Out event to be held at the Carman Arena. People can stop in at the library and make bids up until the deadline and we’re hoping bidding will get a little more intense closer to the deadline.”

Owen says the support the group has been receiving from the community continues to impress members of the committee.

The next event is the committee’s We Want To Bail You Out of Jail fundraiser, an event that the group has some experience running in the past.

“We’ll be holding that event in the A side of the arena and it will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” explained Owen. “People agree to be put in jail and they come to the venue, we arrest them, charge them with something and throw them in jail with their cellphones. Then we post a bail they need to raise so they get on their phone to friends or colleagues to help get them out.”

The fundraiser will also allow people to sign up to be arrested as well as calling and donating to keep would-be criminals in the cell a little longer.

“We try to get equal numbers of men and women, people who are in business or in community groups and supporters of the library,” added Owen. “Every half hour there will be a new person or a couple of people who get sent to jail. We’re hoping to have a live broadcast so people can hear who is in jail while it’s happening. April 18 is going to be a big day for us.”

Interested donors can get in touch with the renovation committee for Boyne Regional Library.

The final, and probably the most exciting, is the Boyne Book It Fun Run scheduled for May 25 in Carman.

“We announced the race March 1 and our early bird pricing just ended,” said committee member, Victoria Froebe. “We have a third party registration through raceroster.com, and it’s excellent for tracking registrants. It’s actually what the Manitoba Marathon uses.”

The event is bringing runners and walkers back to Carman for the first time in over three decades.

“Lyle Myers is responsible for doing some training with track and field athletes, and we have been chatting with him and he said the last time there was a run like this in Carman in the late 60s or 70s,” said Froebe.

A route for the race hasn’t been released as of yet, but there are three race categories set for the Book It Fun Run. There will be 2K, 5K and 10K race/walks that people can register for until May 24.

“We don’t have an exact route posted or planned 100 per cent, and it’s going to be tweaked a bit, but it will go through the Carman Community Pathway which is a hidden gem in our town,” Froebe said. “One of our members is also a member of the community pathway and it’s much easier to run a race out in the country but he was a strong believer in the pathways and it should make people want to come in and enjoy the run.”

The race is planned to take up the entire morning and may even spill into the afternoon. The group has even spoken to Carman’s Access Credit Union about the possible use of their pancake trailer, and other components to fundraising.

“We’d like to bring in a few more partners from the community but that is still in the works,” explained Froebe. “We can take registration until the day before the fun run. However, we do have caps on our numbers. It is a timed event and all the walkers will have bibs so there are no glitches. All of the race completers will get a prize as well.”

The race limit has been capped at 250 people, and that’s quickly filling up as remaining spots can be seen at raceroster.com. There will be finisher awards and prizes for the Top Fundraiser as well.

The Library and its members are amazed at the continued community support they have received over the last few years while fundraising for the renovations.

A learn to run program is being offered through the Carman Dufferin Recreation with sessions starting on April 6 from 9-10 a.m. Please note that you also need to sign up for the program at the Carman Dufferin Recreation Website.

“We will also be looking for sponsorship opportunities from businesses in the community, as we push for signage along the route and at the start and finish,” added Froebe. “We just want to continue to remind businesses that we’ll be looking for some support, and even volunteers, leading up to and race day. That information can all be found online as well through our Facebook page.”

Registration closes May 24. Register online at raceroster.com/events/2019/22297/boyne-book-it-fun-run or facebook.com/boynebookitfunrun/

The race day schedule gets going early May 25.

• 7:30 a.m. – Race Kit Pickup Opens

• 8:30 a.m. – Race Kit Pickup Closes

• 9 a.m. – 2K Run/Walk Begins

• 9:20 a.m. – 10K Run/Walk Begins

• 9:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk Begins

• 11 a.m. – Awards Ceremony

Email boynebookitfunrun@gmail.com for more information or to inquire about sponsorship.