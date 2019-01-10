Busy end of the year for Elm Creek 4H Beef Club

Elm Creek’s 4-H Beef Club had a busy end to 2018 with members and chaperones taking in a few big events before getting together for their Christmas party on January 2, 2019.

From November 22-24, the Elm Creek 4-H Beef Club was at Agribition in Regina, Sask. The group rented a bus, and left early in the morning, then returned late the following Saturday night. The club had 17 members and five parent chaperones make the trip to the neighbouring province.

While at Agribition, the club watched various shows and sales events, toured the trade show and even took in the Friday night rodeo. The club thanks Farm Credit Canada for the generous donation of $500 toward the trip.

The group was then treated to a public speaking workshop with Mr. Ken Essex on November 28th. Members learned about delivering a speech, how to properly introduce oneself and other skills that can be used at school or in the workplace.

December 1 was the members’ weigh day with 24 steers lining up and taking to the scale. The group also held the annual Buyers Banquet on December 3 at the Elm Creek Community Hall.

The 4-H Club’s Christmas party took place at the Elm Creek Hockey rink where a few games of hockey were played in celebration of the year.

The Elm Creek 4-H Beef Club wants to thank all our buyers and trophy sponsors for their continued support. Their next meeting is January 9 at Elm Creek School.