Busy bees at Carman's Birch and Honey Salon

The girls at Honey Birch Salon have been busy since the shop opened in June of 2018 and things don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon as the services offered continue to draw in customers from around the town of Carman and surrounding communities.

“Things have been really good. Some people on the chamber have done a lot of advertising for us, clients too, through recommendations and word of mouth advertising,” said Owner, Sue Brisson. “We feel very welcomed to the area, and we really enjoy being here. There are so many people just stopping in to take a peek at the business and things have continued to grow.”

Birch and Honey Salon opened its doors in June last year and had their official grand opening in November. Customers have continued to seek out the services of Brisson and her partners, Jeanne Karlenzig – sugaring technician – and Stacy O’Connor – Registered Canadian Reflexology Therapist.

“It was scary at first and I really just wanted to be closer to my son because I don’t have any family here except my husband, who works out of town,” said Brisson, when asked how things were at the start. “I worked at Edward Carriere in Winnipeg for 15 years and moved to Notre Dame. I had my son and my family moved to Carman, after doing some research I decided to set up a shop in town.”

Brisson currently offers men’s and women’s cuts, and even kids cuts. The only services she doesn’t offer is perms and set-ons.

Brow work continues to take off in Manitoba and it can now be received inside of Carman as a Brows by G trained technician is available at Birch and Honey in Karlenzig.

“I took some of my training from Brows By G, an icon from Winnipeg who is married to a man from Carman. I knew her before cosmetic school and followed her from grassroots, and I always wanted to get training from her,” said Kerlenzig. “I don’t do microblading though. I do tinting, grooming and Henna work.”

She adds the word of mouth advertising has been huge for all three of the ladies at Birch and Honey Salon.

“I offer services on brows and lashes, and any other hair removal techniques that are out there and there is very little competition in town in that area so it’s been very good so far,” said Karlenzig. “Word of mouth is worth its weight in gold for us. It’s started right from people just talking about the business to people coming in and saying a friend said they need to try it.”

Reflexology is also offered at the salon. Reflexology, also known as zone therapy, is an alternative medicine involving the application of pressure to the feet and hands with specific thumb, finger, and hand techniques without the use of oil or lotion.

“The reflexology side is great too,” added Brisson. “People are excited we offer it and a lot of people don’t know what it is and when they hear my experience with it, they’re hooked.”

“Walk-ins are welcome,” adds Karlenzig. “I usually answer the phone and if we’re taking calls, we’re looking at a two to three-week wait for booking. We’re all pretty busy which is just great.”

Find out all the services offered by Birch and Honey Salon at https://birchandhoney.salonmonster.com/testing/client/book.php? Or follow them on Instagram @birchandhoneysalon @birchandhoneysugaring.