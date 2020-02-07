Business Expo coming to Carman

The Carman Business Expo is coming to Carman’s Ryall Park May 30. The event, co-hosted by Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events and Pembina Valley Tent Rentals, will feature both home based businesses and commercial businesses in a trade show setting under an enclosed tent. The event is open from 12-4 p.m.

“Here at Pembina Valley Tent Rentals we are excited to be co-hosting the Carman Business Expo this spring,” says Katie Dover, owner of Pembina Valley Tent Rentals, a family-owned operation based out of Carman, previously known as Carman Tent Rentals. “There is definitely a need for an event like this to help promote local Carman businesses and to attract more people to the area to show what wonderful things we have to offer in the community.”

The free event will take place rain or shine and also feature children’s entertainment, music and food stands.

“Growing up in Carman, I know just how much work and effort goes into running a small business,” says Stephanie Doerksen, wwner, Stephanie Jolene Photography. “By supporting those businesses, you will always be making a difference, whether that’s helping someone send their child to soccer or dance, maybe it’s helping someone to pay for their grocery bill for the week, or maybe it’s even helping someone put themselves through school. But no matter what, you know your support is making a positive impact.

For more information on the upcoming event, please visit Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events and Pembina Valley Tent Rentals on Facebook and Instagram.