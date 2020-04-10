Bringing church to the living room

There are many people taking steps to help people get through the tough self-isolation period while combating COVID-19 including, delivery service, home services including shoveling, and even church services offered via the internet.

“Church in Our Home” is coming to viewers Sunday mornings thanks to Dale and Marge Warkentin in Carman, Man.

We are a part of Friends Community Church here in Carman, but are not leading the church right now,” said Marge Warkentin. “Dale is a retired pastor and it is something we are doing as individuals who wanted to encourage people at this time of uncertainty.”

The couple felt that when people could not attend worship services in their local churches anymore, they could provide a short Biblical focus and worship time to assist people in staying connected to God and their faith during this challenging time.

“Participants have tuned in from as far away as Vietnam, Colorado, Ohio, California, and Flin Flon,” she exclaimed. “Plus, of course, Carman and southern Manitoba. Individuals have sent us prayer requests and Bible verses they have found meaningful. Many have told us they have enjoyed singing along with the songs we have chosen.”

The duo prefers to refer to social-distancing as physical-distancing because they continue to stay socially close to friends and family via social media. In fact, Church in the Home is a good example of staying socially connected with our friends and community.

“Personally, we have used the perspective of imagining that if we had the virus, what would we do to avoid passing it on to others,” Warkentin asked, “This helps us to do those things that our government and health leaders are instructing us to do. Each Sunday during Church in Our Home we encourage the listeners to stay home, and practice this physical distancing.”

Dale and Marge continue to enjoy the connection ‘Church in Our Home’ has created, as it keeps the two connected in a very practical way in figuring out what it is that God wants to say each week.

Friends Community Church is producing a weekly online connection as well, which can be accessed through YouTube, Friends Church Carman.