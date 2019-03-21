Boyne River Voices ready for 2019 performance

It’s nearing show time for the Active Living Centre Choir, Boyne River Voices, as the group’s yearly concert is set for Wednesday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Active Living Centre in Carman.

“We’ve been doing this for probably 14 years,” said Director, Audrey Myers. “We always have a program at the end of our session of practices for the community. We practice every Wednesday afternoon in the fall for 10 weeks and in the spring for 10 weeks.”

Close to 40 people make up Boyne River Voices. The choir doesn’t have a theme to their shows, as the group prefers to sing the music they have been singing all year.

“It’s more for a social time and good for the mind, body, and soul,” said Myers. “We love to sing, we don’t take it too seriously but we really like to make sure we put out a good sound. It’s not gospel. This is an alternative to the church choir. We sing some Jazz and Alexander’s Rag Time Band is just one of our many songs.”

The 40 person choir has trouble fitting onto the stage at the Active Living Centre.

“We do all get up there. Some people are on chairs, some are standing, and we’re all packed together,” she added. “I think last year we used every chair in the building. There are usually around 170 people that stop in to take in the show.”

There is a donation cost at the door and all proceeds go toward the group as they have costs associated with the show.

“I really think it is good for the health to sing together,” adds Myers. “It’s good for the singers and the people watching. Sometimes the crowd will even join in to sing with us but generally, they like to sit back and tap their feet to the great music.”

There will be tea and cookies afterward for people to snack on while visiting with singers and friends in the crowd.