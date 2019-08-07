Boyne Regional Library receives update

In just three years, over $1 million has been raised in support of the library expansion. But the newly developed space isn’t your grandparent’s library.

Boyne Library Expansion Committee Chair Dale Owen said libraries are now moving towards becoming tech-based learning centres with larger spaces for people to stay and learn more.

“Particular to Carman, one of the things that’s happened is that seniors come to the library and say, ‘I got this iPad, can you help me?’” said Owen.

In the former space, resources were limited in what the library could help with.

The children’s section will be larger after renovations.

Owen said the space was too small for the growing population, barely fitting two average sized families.

The ramp entrance will also be brought up to code.

Located at the back of the building, the ramp directs people into the undersized children’s section that leads to the rest of the maze-like building.

The general layout of the building will also be changed to accommodate the new addition with some rooms getting larger and more space being added.

“To do the kinds of programming and the kinds of literacy activities that we want to be doing, just isn’t possible in the space that’s there right now,” Owen said.

An outdoor sitting area will also be added.

The $1 million raised will cover the cost of the first phase.

Phase 1 of the project covers the addition plus the interior.

Phase 2 and 3 need approximately $100,000 each. The money for the second phase will cover the cost of the ramp, and the third phase will help with finishing the children’s section and other expenses.

Funds are still needed to complete the project.

“Phase two and phase one will have to be done as one project,” Owen said. This will be done to help reduce the time the road would be closed while exterior construction occurs.

Approximately $60,000 has been received through a grant from the government, while the rest has been raised through donations and other events.

While the library has been shut down during construction, the old Piston Ring parts store is acting as a temporary space.

“It’s owned now, I believe, by the Back Door,” Owen said. “They got a hold of us and said they had space . . . it’s been amazing.”

The temporary space opened on July 18 next to the Back Door, which was also when the construction started on the library.

“They’ve been able to put the whole collection in there aside from the adult non-fiction,” Owen said.

Through the construction the library has continued to run their regular programming.