Boil advisory lifted in Carman, begins in Lowe Farm

The Town Of Carman is official out of the boiling water advisory that stood in place for nearly a month while Lowe Farm in the RM of Morris was recently placed under an advisory themselves.

Drinking Water Officer, Kale Black has advised the Town of Carman that the water system has met all conditions for rescinding the boil water advisory and that bacteriological testing results meet regulatory standards.

The boil advisory was put in place on April 2. Please ensure all water users are notified that the advisory has been rescinded and that normal water usage can be resumed.

Notices posted in public locations such as washrooms are to be removed.

Meanwhile, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in the community of Lowe Farm.

Manitoba Sustainable Development mandated the order due to some maintenance scheduled Thursday. The work was expected to cause the loss of water pressure throughout the distribution system.

As a result of the work, water used for drinking, ice making, the preparation of food and baby formula, and brushing teeth must be boiled for one minute before used.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.