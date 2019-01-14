Blowing snow advisory issued for region

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected or occurring in some locations.

Strong northerly winds of 50 gusting 70 km/h will produce poor visibilities in blowing snow on Tuesday.

A strong cold front will surge southwards through the Red River Valley on Tuesday morning, ushering in strong northerly winds. These winds will produce widespread blowing snow with localized areas of near-zero visibility through portions of the western Red River Valley. Conditions will deteriorate mid- to late morning with improvement expected early Tuesday evening as winds diminish.

Anyone planning on travelling on area highways should prepare for the potential for adverse travel conditions. These winds will affect west-east running highways the most, including the Trans-Canada Highway.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Blowing snow advisory issued for:

R.M. of Dufferin incl. Carman Roseisle and Homewood, Man.

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle, Man.

R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood, Man.

R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle, Man.