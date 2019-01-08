Blowing snow advisory in place for the region

Road reports have indicated areas of poor visibilities in blowing snow this morning. Blowing snow will occur in open areas this morning and subside around noon.

Some pockets of blowing snow may occur in southern Manitoba outside of these warned areas this morning as well.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Blowing snow advisory issued for:

R.M. of Dufferin incl. Carman Roseisle and Homewood, Man. (052332)

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle, Man. (052331)

R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood, Man. (052520)

R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle, Man. (052530)