Bell MTS expanding in Carman

Carman Residents will now be offered direct fibre access to Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe Internet service as well as the next-generation Fibe TV television service after plans to expand the Bell MTS all-fibre broadband network to approximately 1,600 residences and business locations throughout the Town of Carman was announced.

”The Town of Carman is excited to partner with Bell MTS to extend high-quality broadband connections to those that live, work and visit our community,” said Brent Owen, Mayor of the Town of Carman. “Access to high-speed Internet is a priority for Carman and this Bell MTS investment will provide meaningful economic benefits for our community while helping us keep pace with changing technology.”

Fully funded by Bell MTS, the network expansion includes approximately 40 kilometres of new fibre installation directly to homes and commercial locations throughout Carman. The first customer connections are expected later this year.

“We’re proud to bring the most advanced broadband services to consumers and businesses alike in the Town of Carman,” said Dan McKeen, Vice Chair Bell MTS & Western Canada. “Our billion-dollar capital investment plan for Manitoba continues to deliver new opportunities for communities across the province to engage in the growing digital economy.”

For more information about Bell MTS Fibe services, please visit BellMTS.ca/Internet or BellMTS.ca/Business.