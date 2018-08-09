Beat the heat in Carman

It’s going to be a hot weekend with heat warnings issued for most of southern Manitoba by Environment Canada and the province the Carman Pool and new Kin Splash Pad are likely to be packed with people from across the region looking to cool off.

“We have a family swim from 12-2 p.m. and a public swim from 2-8 p.m. after that this weekend,” says Renae Wolfe with the Carman Dufferin Recreation. “A lot of people in the community have purchased season passes to the pool and it’s been a very popular place to be this summer, and most summers before this.”

The Carman Dufferin campground is likely to be packed as well with people getting out for the last couple of weeks of summer break. The new Kin Splash Zone at Kings Park is also expected to have a large number of families stopping in for some fun in the water, and it will continue to operate under the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s important to remember that being in a pool doesn’t exactly mean you’re staying hydrated,” adds Wolfe. “Drinking water keeps you hydrated not being in the water so we recommend getting out of the pool and drinking some water every hour or so. Also, sunscreen is very important the UV will be very high this weekend and we expect the whole park to be busy with people.”

Manitobans are reminded to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness. However, older adults, people with chronic illness, people on certain medications, and people living alone have a particularly high risk for heat illness, especially if they are living in an urban area or do not have air conditioning. Others at greater health risks to heat include infants and young children and people who work or exercise in the heat.

When it is hot, take care of yourself and others. Regularly check on neighbours, friends and older family members, especially those who are ill or living alone, to make sure they are cool and drinking water. Visiting is best because it is easier to identify signs of heat illness that could be missed over the phone.

A person may be overheating and at risk of heat illness or heat stroke if they a showing signs such as a headache, hot and dry skin, dizziness, confusion, nausea, rapid weak pulse, and a complete or partial loss of consciousness.

The longer a person’s body temperature is above 40 C, the greater the likelihood of permanent effects or death. If these symptoms occur, immediately move to a cool place and drink water.

Heat illnesses are preventable by drinking plenty of liquids, especially water, before feeling thirsty, wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, planning outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, avoiding sun exposure and cancelling or rescheduling outdoor activities.