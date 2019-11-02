Back Door receives three donations

The Carman Community Chamber of Commerce with CIBC hosted their Halloween Breakfast with Monsters event which featured a pancake breakfast in support of the Back Door Youth Centre in Carman Saturday and dozens of young ones left with sweet-tooth satisfaction thanks to a syrupy breakfast and some amazing gift bags.

“The pancake breakfast was new this year, Manitoba Pork Producers provided all the breakfast sausage, Parrish and Heimbecker provided the pancake mix and the Kinette Club of Carman provided the juice,” said Chamber executive director, Jodi Winkler. “The Back Door had only a few expenses going into it and all the proceeds are going to their expansion project at the centre here in Carman.”

The event took place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday with people popping in throughout the morning.

“It was well-received by all the kids even though we had to make the change because of a production being put on by the elementary school,” said Winkler. “Every kid got a goody-bag that was sponsored by various businesses in the community and we had a bunch of yard games, face painting, toddler games, music and dancing. It was a lot of fun.”

The Chamber and CIBC co-hosted the event that helped raise funds for the Back Door Youth Centre.

“Pretty much all the supplies we needed were donated by sponsors and we owe them a huge thank you,” said Tyler Friesen, executive director of the Back Door Youth Centre. “We owe thanks to the Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce for thinking of us and to everyone who came out to enjoy breakfast. We were able to raise $840 for the Back Door Youth Centre at the event.”

The Back Door Youth Centre also received a couple of larger donation thanks to local organizations. It started with a $3,000 donation from Royal LePage Legacy Realty which was presented earlier this month.

“We believe in what Tyler and his team are doing and love to see the potential for growth that a new facility like this will allow the Back Door to achieve,” said Kelly Dyck with Royal LePage. “The Back Door gives local youth opportunities that some may not have received without it. These youth can realize their full potential through programs like this and can have an impact on this community and others going forward.”

$1,250 was also donated by Bruce and Kathy Reid through the Carman Gun and Hobby Show.

“The support we receive from the community is amazing,” added Friesen.

The Back Door Youth Centre’s annual fundraising banquet is Friday, November 1, at Carman Community Hall. Contact Tyler at 204-745-6186 or thebackdoor.yfc@gmail.com.