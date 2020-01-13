Arrests made in Friends Community Church arson investigation

The Pembina Valley RCMP made a couple of arrests in an arson investigation dating back to last year.

The Carman office of the Pembina Valley RCMP became involved in an arson investigation at the Friends Community Church on November 4, 2019, and a property damage investigation at the MCC store, both situated in the town of Carman.

The follow-up investigation led to the arrest of one adult male and one youth. 19-year-old Cole MCCUTCHEON is charged with Arson to property and mischief to property along with a youth who cannot be named.

Both were arrested and later released for a future court appearance.

Pembina Valley RCMP are still actively investigating break ins and damage to several other churches in the Carman area and encourage the public to report information to their local police office or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at https://manitobacrimestoppers.com or 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).