An amazing turn out for the Book It Fun Run

Everything seemed to come together for the Book It Fun Run in support of the Boyne Regional Library as over 200 runners took part in the fun competition that made its way through the town of Carman Saturday morning and organizers were blown away with the support they received.

“There is definitely a small relief but were just so excited about everything,” said Victoria Froebe, Library Renovation Committee member. “To be sold out for our first race with 221 racers, with all ages, is really impressive. We had runners who were under 8 years old and all the way up to senior citizens. Runners, walkers, anyone who wanted to get involved. We wanted to embrace this event, we wanted all ages, all abilities, and we really wanted people to celebrate a healthy lifestyle, our community, and our library.”

The run has been in the works for over a year now and it took a solid group of volunteers to get things going. Sponsors started stepping up to help out as well, ensuring the Book It Fun Run became a reality.

“With all work and the planning that went into this event, we want to make it something that happens every year,” said Froebe. “We didn’t know how things would go when we first started off. A lot of people have experience with races but have never actually run an event like this. Our course captain, Warren Hoffman, was up at 4 a.m. race day checking things and making sure everything was in position. We needed to get our signage out and he was out there working hard to make sure things were perfect.”

The Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin are both full of a very passionate and generous community and it showed at the event.

“I hear the hard part starts right now,” laughed Michelle Froese, Race Director. “The planning for next year is underway. We appreciate feedback or any ideas that people have about the race to improve things and we have some great ideas filtering through but it starts now getting set for this year.

“The volunteers and the support we received has been amazing,” she added. “People just put their hands up to get involved and in the end we had people stepping up to help out, competitors were handing out medals at the end even after they finished running. It was a really incredible day.”

Froese admits the group never really thought the event would go the way it did, smoothly, but are excited about the thought of continuing the Book It Fun Run.

“We were hoping for 200 runners and we went well over, which is a clear win. It really stems from volunteers talking about it, social media and the promotion from people in the community is incredible. It doesn’t happen with just a couple of people planning meetings,” she said.

A total dollar value raised from the event has not been totaled but will be available shortly. The group also held another handprint painting party in support of the renovation/expansion of the library which drew another large crowd. One more is planned later this summer.

Top 20 results from each race can be found below. A full list of times can be found at https://results.raceroster.com/results/eryxrm3yqrvnatxw

10K Top 20

1. Scott Atkins, CARMAN, MB, 44:29

2. Joel Peltz, BRUNKILD, MB, 45:49

3. Chris Dick, CARMAN, MB, 49:51

4. Jeanelle Braun, CARMAN, MB, 50:17

5. Shaelyn Strachan, WINNIPEG, MB, 51:27

6. Campbell Park, CARMAN, MB, 53:08

7. Nate Ort, WINNIPEG, MB, 53:09

8. Rick Ricard, LA SALLE, MB, 54:35

9. Karissa Vandasselaar, CARMAN, MB, 54:59

10. Kara Bryson, CARMAN, MB, 56:07

11. Tracy Macnair, CARMAN, MB, 56:33

12. Mackenzie Dyck, CARMAN, MB, 57:07

13. Trevor Cox, CARMAN, MB, 58:27

14. Brady McGillivary, CARMAN, MB, 58:38

15. Tami Morgan, OTTAWA, ON, 59:06

16. Eric Smith, CARMAN, MB, 59:27

17. Ryan Finn, ELM CREEK, MB, 01:00:19

18. Arli Cruikshank, MIAMI, MB, 01:00:46

19. Susan Long, DARLINGFORD, 01:01:42

20. Corinna Grenier, SOMERSET, 01:03:49

5K Top 20

1. Luke Phillips, CARMAN, MB, 20:24

2. Levi Phillips, CARMAN, MB, 22:11

3. Brennan Maclellan, CARMAN, MB, 22:53

4. Zoe Cramer, CARMAN, MB, 24:55

5. Zachary Pritchard, CARMAN, MB, 25:07

6. Andrew Single, WINNIPEG, MB, 25:07

7. Stacy Pearson, MORDEN, MB, 25:40

8. Josh Hiebert, SPERLING, MB, 25:47

9. Hunter Maclean, CARMAN, MB, 25:52

10. Sara Gross, CARMAN, MB, 26:20

11. Carson O’Connor, CARMAN, MB, 26:29

12. DJ Whitford, CARMAN, MB, 26:37

13. Nathan Froebe, HOMEWOOD, MB, 27:16

14. Bryson Hiebert, SPERLING, MB, 27:24

15. Ryder Maclean, CARMAN, MB, 27:25

16. Grady Maclean, SPERLING, MB, 27:31

17. Janise Bosscher, CARMAN, MB, 27:48

18. Wendy Termeer, CARMAN, MB, 27:49

19. Cindy Phillips, CARMAN, MB, 27:55

20. Aaron Nakonechny, CARMAN, MB, 28:24

2K Top 20

1. Jaron Johnston, CARMAN, MB, 08:28

2. Nate Phillips, CARMAN, MB, 09:22

3. Dane Bergen, CARMAN, MB, 10:24

4. Brady Labossiere, CARMAN, MB, 11:22

5. Kieran McKnight, CARMAN, MB, 11:23

6. Koltin Grabowsky, CARMAN, MB, 11:30

7. Griffin Strachan-Jones, CARMAN, MB, 11:54

8. Colton Froese, CARMAN, MB, 11:54

9. Adam Reimer, CARMAN, MB, 12:05

10. Steve Lemky, CARMAN, MB, 12:09

11. Harper Dyck, CARMAN, MB, 12:14

12. Brendan Dyck, CARMAN, MB, 12:14

13. Nevaeh Enns, CARMAN, MB, 12:14

14. Kelly Dyck, CARMAN, MB, 12:15

15. Evan Wiebe, CARMAN, MB, 12:15

16. Gavin Rose, CARMAN, MB, 12:31

17. Liam Rico, CARMAN, MB, 12:46

18. Jenna Dyck, CARMAN, MB, 12:59

19. Fernando Urquidy, CARMAN, MB, 13:00

20. Tiffany Elliott, CARMAN, MB, 13:13