Alzheimer's dinner raises $12,000

An event that started as a small dinner to raise funds 15 years ago and has grown into one of Carman’s premier events, and last month’s Alzheimer’s Dinner and Dance didn’t disappoint raising a staggering $12,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba through donations.

“We had 300 people, a sellout at the Carman Community Hall, which is great,” said organizer Bob Kowalchuk. “It was the second year in a row at the hall and it went off without a hitch. The last few days the ticket sales exploded which was nice to see.”

After expenses, the group estimates their donation to be somewhere in the area of $12,000, which is a big jump from last year. Kowalchuk is always trying to out-do the previous year and is pleased to say they did in 2019. One of the major changes to the event happened last year when band REWIND was brought in to help turn the dinner into more of a social event.

“Rewind really put on an incredible show and people were up and dancing and really enjoying themselves,” said Kowalchuk. “This is something that is a unique kind of event with the food and the music. There was a wide variety of people there as well. People were saying they were impressed with the different ages of the people in attendance. Maybe it’s the time of year but people really want to get out and have a great night of food, music and a chance to win some auctions.”

South Central Regional Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba, Kathy Fehr, was in attendance and continues to be impressed with Carman’s support of the event.

“I’m very pleased, not only with the funds, but the people coming out and the awareness we provide through the event,” said Fehr. “The ultimate goal is to find a cure and until then we’d like to remove the stigma that is attached to the disease. The funds raised through the Carman Dinner go to support the office so we can continue to do our work here in the region.”

The event featured a hearty Ukrainian dinner of pierogies, cabbage rolls, and other Ukrainian fixings. There were a couple of auctions involved including a rainbow and live auction. People could bid on items they wanted or make personal donations to the cause.

“We owe a big thank you to everyone who volunteered or donated to the auction,” adds Kowalchuk. “It is a big job. Thanks to a great group of people that helped out that day get things set up too. We really owe so many people a big thank you.”

The event happened Saturday, February 23, at the Carman Community Hall.