Alzheimer's dinner approaching

The Alzheimer’s Ukrainian Dinner is set for Saturday, February 23, at the Carman Community Hall and Winnipeg band Rewind is making the trip for a second straight year.

“The Ukrainian theme is a big part of the event too,” said organizer of the Alzheimer’s Dinner, Bob Kowalchuk. “There are a lot of Ukrainian people in the area and they’re always excited to help out and come for a nice meal. The band also plays some really great music and since we moved into the Community Hall we can have a nice sized dance floor along with all the tables for dinner.”

The dinner has been running for 15 years and all the proceeds raised go right back to the Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba’s South Central office in Morden, meaning the funds stay in the area.

“I do this dinner as an honour to my mother and the Ukrainian culture,” he said. “It’s grown a lot. 85 people the first night and nearly 300 people last year. We’re hoping to have the same kind of turn out as we did last year for the festivities.”

Kowalchuk has been approaching business, organizations, and people around the community about tickets to the event, which are only $30 and can be purchased individually. As always, there will also be an auction throughout the evening.

“People who have been affected by Alzheimer’s always attend the dinner and some even donate things to our auction to help raise even money for the Alzheimer’s society,” added Kowalchuk. “We started at the Legion Hall and then moved to the United Church Hall and sold out both venues really quick. Last year the entertainment asked if I had space as a lot of people enjoy dancing to their style of music, that 50s and 60s style.”

Kowalchuk encourages anyone interested in attending the dinner or donating items for the evening’s auction to contact him at 204-745-8747.