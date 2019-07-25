All set for Miami Showcase/Gold Robbery

Friday’s a big day for the RM of Thompson and Miami’s Railway Station Museum as the Miami Community Showcase and the Great Gold Robbery and 130th anniversary of the Museum are both set to entertain and educate the community and surround municipalities.

“The RM of Thompson is hosting their Miami Showcase that day and there will be vendors set up to also go along with our big event, the Great Gold Robbery,” said Joan Driedger, chairperson of the Railway Station Museum. “We decided to take the opportunity to host our own little event, a skit, of a gold robbery to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the building.”

The event will start with members of the RM of Thompson council making some presentations to the crowd, followed by some thankyous to the groups that helped the Museum build their new platform, which will be used as a stage at the event. Then it’s showtime.

“When that is over there will be a gold robbery with bandits on horses and a sheriff chasing them,” she explained. “They’ll steal some gold and it’s really going to be a lot of fun. We’ve also been selling tickets, 200 tickets, and we’re going to rescue the tickets from the gold robbers and draw one name out and they will get $250.”

For the 125th anniversary the Railway Station Museum held a tea get together, but this year thanks to some new, fresh faces on the museum’s board, they decided to go in a different direction.

“Our new members are young and enthusiastic with great ideas, and this is what they came up with,” said Driedger. “We will have a large cake inside of the museum as well, and some new displays up for people to look at while visiting. We want people to come through after the robbery and see the museum’s new setups inside.”

Miami Showcase runs from 3-7 p.m. and the gold robbery will get going around 4. Driedger says the museum’s also working on getting a new attraction, and fundraising is underway to get it to Miami.

“We’ve been given a 1914 wooden caboose,” she said. “We had the golf tournament at the Miami Golf and Country Club and the money we raised is going toward the moving of the caboose. So is the draw we’re having at the gold robbery. That will go toward that as well.”

The Museum will need a new rail line to support the caboose when it does arrive, and after the old line was removed to make room for the new deck, another line is needed to host the car.

We have the old-old line, and the ties are sort of rotten so we’re getting different ones put in with the old rail and we’ll set it up to the northwest of the museum,” she added. “We’re not only getting the caboose we’re getting some jiggers (motor-cars), and a bunch of other equipment as well.”

The main focus is getting the caboose to Miami, according to Driedger, and she’s hopeful they’ll raise the funds to get it to the town before the end of summer.

Stop by the town of Miami to check out the Miami Community Showcase and the Railway Station Museum’s 130th-anniversary celebration Great Gold Robbery from 3-7 p.m.

The Miami Railway Station Museum will be host to bands like Group Therapy, The Hillside Gang, The Duncan Boys and Tenth Street Band. Kids’ activities will be offered throughout the day with craft tables from Golden Prairie Arts Council and Miami Library.