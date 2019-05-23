All aboard new accessible train in Miami

It is a fitting new addition to the small community.

The accessible train that used to call The Forks in Winnipeg home has moved south to Miami and the RM of Thompson held a grand opening barbecue to showcase the structure to a large crowd Friday night.

“We’re very excited about this,” said RM of Thompson councilor, Heather Imrie. “We haven’t seen so many people in this park in a long time. J & D Penner added the Miami-Thompson Line on the side for us too. It arrived two weeks ago and we put the platform on last weekend. The community just loves it. It really fits in well right here and we’re pleased with the setup.”

In June 2012, the Variety Heritage Adventure Park became a world-class attraction at The Forks National Historic Site. One of the components of the park was the accessible “Train”. The accessible play structure was then sent back to J & D Penner and in search of a new home.

“This all started with a very fortunate acquaintance I had made at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Convention,” said Imrie. “I guess they are making some changes at the forks and it went back to J & D Penner and we were able to bring it here after some discussion.”

The discussions ended with Miami being the recipient of the train at a $57,000 price tag, taken on by the RM of Thompson. The train’s new home couldn’t be in a more fitting place as it sits right beside the National Historic Site of the CN Miami Railway Station Museum on Highway 23.

“The money raised through the barbecue is going toward the park here as we took out a loan to get the train here,” she explained. “We wanted to jump on this and get the train in before summer and we’re fundraising to pay that off.”

Imrie adds council doesn’t plan to stop there as plans are in the works to make some additions to another park within the community of Miami. She’s hopeful more young families will stop in at the campground right next to the train to enjoy some time in the town.

The Train was refurbished and restored at JD Penner.