Aircraft descend on Carman for Airport Day June 9

Published on: June 2, 2019 | Last Updated: June 2, 2019 11:12 AM EDT

Carman’s annual Airport Day will be held Sunday, June 09, at the Carman (South) airport.

The airport day will have displays of model aircraft, an agricultural spray aircraft (weather permitting) and a glider courtesy of the Winnipeg Gliding Club. A free draw will be made for a glider ride courtesy of the Carman Flyers’ Group. Activities are also being organized for younger folk. A flight simulator will give everyone an opportunity to try their skill at controlling an aircraft

Brunch, consisting of pancakes, sausages, juice, and coffee, starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues to 1:00 p.m. The cost this year is $8 and under 12 eat free.

The airport is located 1.5 miles south of the Carman traffic light beside highway #3. Invitations to attend have been sent to many flying organizations across Manitoba so there should be a good variety of aircraft present for viewing.

A local airport belongs to its region and is established to serve the flying needs of that region. General aviation adds $9.3 billion to the country’s economy every year. Come out and see how this local airport is serving its region.

This is a great time to get in touch with general aviation and the local flyers, in particular, and a great time to get some fresh air and sunshine and enjoy some great visiting.

