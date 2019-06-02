Aircraft descend on Carman for Airport Day June 9

Carman’s annual Airport Day will be held Sunday, June 09, at the Carman (South) airport.

The airport day will have displays of model aircraft, an agricultural spray aircraft (weather permitting) and a glider courtesy of the Winnipeg Gliding Club. A free draw will be made for a glider ride courtesy of the Carman Flyers’ Group. Activities are also being organized for younger folk. A flight simulator will give everyone an opportunity to try their skill at controlling an aircraft

Brunch, consisting of pancakes, sausages, juice, and coffee, starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues to 1:00 p.m. The cost this year is $8 and under 12 eat free.

The airport is located 1.5 miles south of the Carman traffic light beside highway #3. Invitations to attend have been sent to many flying organizations across Manitoba so there should be a good variety of aircraft present for viewing.

A local airport belongs to its region and is established to serve the flying needs of that region. General aviation adds $9.3 billion to the country’s economy every year. Come out and see how this local airport is serving its region.

This is a great time to get in touch with general aviation and the local flyers, in particular, and a great time to get some fresh air and sunshine and enjoy some great visiting.

.