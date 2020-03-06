Agro-Environmental Workshops - Pollinators, Predators and Vegetation

The Pembina Valley and Redboine Watershed Districts are partnering with the Harvest Moon Society and Living Laboratory Project partners including Agriculture Agri-Food Canada, The Nature Conservancy of Canada and others to host a workshop.

This session is part of the Eastern Prairie Living Laboratory project which is a component of a new federal initiative in five locations across Canada. This program sees federal scientists and local conservation and farm groups work with local farmers to research issues brought to the table by the producers to address the agro-environmental challenges they face. The resulting projects that are rolling out on local farms are based on field-scale work that will address local priority issues and hopefully result in agricultural and environmental progress and positive changes.

The topics covered in this workshop will focus on Pollinators, Manitoba’s Native bees, Vegetation Management by landowners and roadway managers, Predators and four-legged wildlife and how to deal with them if they are impacting your operation. We are going to talk through assessments of different parts of operations to provide concrete examples of management practices that we are going to try, how we are going to evaluate the impact they have and how we can tweak these approaches as we go.

This workshop is open to producers, interested people, RM council and public works. The sessions are going to be heavy on conversations with participation not just expected but encouraged by everyone in the room. We would ask that you come prepared to discuss what you are interested in trying and need more information on, what has worked for you in the past and what you could share with neighbours and researchers and any hard-earned wisdom that you have that could save folks from wasting valuable time and resources. We will be looking for feedback on the things we are going to try and suggestions on hands-on learning and discussions going forward.

Workshops are being organized for this area at Clearwater, Swan Lake First Nation and Morden. The following are tentative dates and times. For more information and to sign up please call the Pembina Valley Watershed District at 204-242-3267.

No charge for admission and feedback will be required. Please RSVP.