Access Credit Union funds food banks

In response to the challenges faced by support services across Southern Manitoba, Access Credit Union is proud to announce donations to food banks in its service area to assist with increased costs of food and to support the increased demand for deliveries because of social distancing efforts.

“The health and safety of our communities is our top priority right now,” shares Larry Davey, President and CEO of Access Credit Union. “For those at-risk populations who are struggling, it’s important that they are acknowledged and supported. COVID-19 may reshape our world but we are determined to meet these challenges together, as neighbors, friends, and communities: all of us.”

Over $15,000 was distributed to community food banks across Southern Manitoba, including Winkler, Morden, Altona, Carman, Gretna, Grunthal, Morris, Winnipeg and the RMs of Thompson, Emerson Franklin and Piney.

Access Credit Union continues to work with its local partners on unique opportunities to respond to local needs.

About Access

Access Credit Union strives to be an employer of choice in Southern Manitoba with 17 branches, 260 employees and over $2.8 billion in assets under administration. ACU supports an engaged, highly competent staff inspired to achieve their personal best while reflecting its mission, vision and values. For more information about Access Credit Union, please visit www.accesscu.ca.