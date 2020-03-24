Access and Crosstown Civic merger vote postponed indefinitely

The Boards of both Access and Crosstown Civic Credit Union are announcing an indefinite postponement for their merger vote and Special Meeting of Members originally scheduled for March 19th.

“In an attempt to take reasonable yet appropriate action while fully supporting our members’ wellbeing, we have decided to postpone our Member Vote and corresponding Special Meeting of Members for the proposed merger between Access Credit Union and Crosstown Civic Credit Union,” shared Curt Letkeman, Chair of the Board of Directors for Access Credit Union.

The event and online vote were to be held on March 19, 2020. This action is intended to support the local and national efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections through social distancing.

“We will look for an opportunity to reconvene the Special Meeting of Members and Vote on the proposed merger in the future and will share additional information when that timing is determined,” added Ingrid Loewen, Board Chair for Crosstown Civic Credit Union. “We apologize for the inconvenience the short notice has caused, and we look forward to meeting with you when it is declared safe for us to do so.”

About Access Credit Union

Access Credit Union serves Southern Manitoba with 17 branches, 260 employees, over $3.1 billion in assets under administration, more than 54,000 members, and is the fourth largest credit union in Manitoba.

For more information about Access Credit Union, please visit www.accesscu.ca.

About Crosstown Civic Credit Union

Crosstown Civic Credit Union serves Winnipeg with 9 branches, 160 employees, over $2.6 billion in assets under administration, more than 31,000 members, and is the fifth-largest credit union in Manitoba.

For more information about Crosstown Civic Credit Union, visit www.crosstowncivic.mb.ca.