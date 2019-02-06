A good lunch for body and soul

TGIF Lunches continue to bring people together in Carman as parishioners and volunteers of the Carman United Church come together each week to welcome any who may need a warm meal or a place to join members of the community for a social gathering.

“Proceeds go toward operating expenses which include donations to mission and service at the Carman United Church,” said Betty Park, coordinator of the TGIF lunches held at the Carman United Church. “The menu varies every week a little bit but it’s very supported by the community. 11:30 to 1 p.m., maybe later if we know people are coming closer to the end. It’s not just great for the body but also the soul, as a lot of people that come in usually eat alone and this is a great way to have some company while eating.”

All of the food is donated to the church and usually consists of homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts. TGIF lunches have been happening for been doing this for at least 15 years and Park says it hasn’t been easy.

“Eventually you run out of human resources,” said Park. “The other church used to take January and we would do February, but now it’s just us doing these and we can only handle about four weeks of lunches. We have people that are 80 years old and doing most of the work. It really is tough on our volunteers but they continue to support us.”

Park adds it’s been quite cold recently and the older customers haven’t been able to make it out to the Lunch. $10 is all it takes to get you a great meal and dessert, plus a whole lot of incredible company. They happen on Friday’s in February.