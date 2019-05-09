A final recital for KiDDance owner Michelle Kidd

An amazing night of incredible performances from Carman’s local dancers ended with a bittersweet side for KiDDance owner Michelle Kidd as she’s officially hanging it up as a dance teacher to end the 2018-19 dance season and moving to California.

“The show went really well,” said Kidd. “We had the two shows and both were completely sold out. Unfortunately, it was actually my last dance recital because I’m going to be moving away this summer, so it was a very emotional night for me in the end. All the dancers did such an amazing job in both shows.”

130 dancers took part in the two-day show held in the theatre at Carman Collegiate. Students took classes from September to May and finished the season with the recital. There were 26 different routines throughout the night, and a lot of work was put in by the young dancers.

“They learn their steps at the beginning of the year and then they work on their dance routines from December to May,” said Kidd. “It’s always pretty busy leading up to our show but we always seem to make it all work out.”

KiDDance has operated in Carman for the past three years and most recently won the Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year award handed out at the 2019 awards night.

“We’re hoping KiDDance will stay in town,” admitted Kidd. “It is up for sale right now and there are a couple of people interested in purchasing it. I am waiting to hear back from them on their decisions, but we’re hoping the studio will stay open in Carman.”

Kidd adds the Chamber Award was really a nice ending touch to her three years teaching dance in Carman.

“It’s a real family feeling here with great support from the community, and the small group that we are at the studio is like we’re a big family,” she added. “You get to build those relationships with not only the students but their families as well. Plus, we’ve grown every year too so a lot of that can be from word of mouth advertising, talking about it and sharing their experience in the group.”

She doesn’t think she’ll be continuing to teach dance one out on the west coast, as California is a lot different than Carman, Manitoba.

“There is a lot of competition out there,” explained Kidd. “It’s really just so different than a small town like Carman. I think this is kind of it for me teaching dance.”

Kidd is strongly pushing for the sale of KiDDance so that dance can continue to be taught for young ones in Carman and the RM of Dufferin.