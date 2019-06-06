A concert for kids, new exhibition, and cheaper tickets

The Golden Prairie Arts Council is proud to present ‘Kindie Rock’ sensation Seanster and the Monsters as part of an outdoor celebration for little ones in the town of Carman and RM of Dufferin on June 8 along with GPAC’s Artist Reception for local artists Margaret Riddell and Diane Murison whose exhibition ‘West Room Galleries’ is being showcased for the month of June.

“Seanster and the Monsters were here two years ago and they did a great show in the park,” said Brenda Major, GPAC executive director. “They just released their second album so they’re promoting it. We also have the ladies from A Cut of Class doing some face-painting, and one of our board members is going to be doing some balloon animals for the kids as well.”

Seanster and the Monsters’ mixture of absurd comedy mixed with a sound that gives both kids and grown-ups a great concert experience. Drawing on years of experience performing for both children and adults, their live shows and their recordings are energetic, interactive and hilarious.

Led by Sean Hogan, veteran children’s performer and honourable mention winner in the International Songwriting Competition, Seanster and the Monsters are a festival favourite across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwestern Ontario. With nominations for a Western Canadian Music Awards, an Independent Music Award, a win at the Parent’s Choice Awards, their 2014 debut full-length album, “Yay!” spans genres from folk to hip-hop, from rock to polka.

Having been compared to They Might Be Giants meets The Muppets, the Monsters mix comedy, melody, and groove to give families a shared experience that has something for everybody.

The concert is set from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. while the Artist Reception takes place from 2-4 p.m. at the Golden Prairie Arts Council.

“It is very exciting to be doing a show in Carman, we’ve never done anything like this before,” said Riddell. “It is a lot of work but I think it will be worthwhile in the end. I have about 30 pieces being showcased and so does my sister. I’ve been painting since 2016 and it’s a retirement hobby for me. Diane has been painting for many years, she used to belong to the St. James Art Club and I’d have to say she is my inspiration.”

The two artists would classify themselves as realistic painters. Both have watercolour paintings set up as well as some acrylic, and mixtures of both.

“There isn’t really a theme to the exhibition as we paint all types of things,” she added. “I have a few that you would maybe call abstract but I don’t believe (Diane) has any.”

Be sure to stop by Ryall Park for the Seanster and the Monsters, balloon animals and face-painting from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Admission is $2.

The artist reception goes from 2-4 p.m.

Save on entertainment

The Golden Prairie Arts Council announced a new way for fans of the group’s concerts to save some bucks on the next concert series as the GPAC Winter Concert Series was recently announced on GPAC’s website and entire series tickets are now available.

“We’re pushing something new for GPAC,” said Major. “We have a series of concerts every year and we’re going to be offering concert series packages, one ticket that will get you into six concerts. We’re trying to promote the ability to see all of these great shows while getting a little bit of savings for purchasing early.”

Golden Prairie Arts Council has been putting on their concert series’ for years now, and this is the first opportunity for people to buy tickets to the entire series in one sweep.

“So the $130 ticket price includes six shows, October to March, and for that, you can get a ticket to all of them,” she added. “It’s a saving of $40 compared to buying individual tickets to each of the shows.”

Major adds GPAC will be promoting the tickets all summer long as they want to fill the shows while giving people a chance to save some money.

People who take in GPAC shows on a regular basis can now continue to do so at a lower price.