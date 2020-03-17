7 more presumptive cases of COVID-19, 2 in Southern Health Region

Public health officials advise that seven additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases in Manitoba to 15.

Case information includes:

• case nine – a man in his 60s from a community in the Southern Health Santé-Sud Health region;

• case 10 – a woman in her 60s from a community in the Southern Health Santé-Sud Health Region;

• case 11 is a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg;

• case 12 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg;

• case 13 is a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg;

• case 14 is a man in his 30s from Winnipeg; and

• case 15 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.

Public health investigations have begun and further information regarding travel is pending.

As of March 16, 2,280 tests have been completed for COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Licensed child-care centres will suspend services from the end-of-day on March 20 until April 10, based on advice from public health officials. Parents are asked to begin making alternative arrangements for child care immediately, with the goal of reducing the number of children in centres as soon as possible. This direction does not apply to home-based child care, as they care for a smaller number of children.

Planning is underway to ensure parents who provide essential services, such as front-line health-care providers, will have a way to continue to access child-care options. Families who meet these criteria and cannot make other arrangements should contact 204-945-0776, 1-888-213-4754 (toll-free) or cdcinfo@gov.mb.ca as soon as possible to help support the development of this service.

Public health officials are recommending the immediate suspension of visitors in long-term care facilities across Manitoba. Exceptions for compassionate reasons or end of life will be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of individual facility managers. Additionally, it is recommended that adult day programs and similar programming located within long-term care or personal care facilities be immediately suspended.

All other adult day programs may continue, provided they comply with the recommendations of social distancing, appropriate screening and do not exceed the recommended restriction on social gatherings of more than 50 people.

An eighth dedicated testing site for COVID-19 will open Wednesday in the Nurses Residence Gymnasium at the Brandon Regional Health Centre. It will be open seven days per week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other dedicated sites in the province include four locations in Winnipeg, as well as in Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas. More locations throughout the province are expected to open throughout the week. These testing sites are by referral only and are not walk-in clinics. Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 before arriving at a testing site.

Individuals who have travelled internationally in the last 14 days, been instructed to self-isolate or self-monitor, or have cold- or flu-like symptoms should not participate in adult day programs.

For more information, visit: www.manitoba.ca/covid19.