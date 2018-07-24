7-6 Ranch raises another record amount for sick kids

The 7-6 Ranch Steak and Lobster Fest just keeps getting bigger and better.

The 18th annual dinner was held on July 21 at Ron and Debbie Middleton’s ranch in the RM of Dufferin, and it was another record year for the fundraiser.

Final numbers were not available as of press time, but Debbie Middleton said the event surpassed $100,000 this year. That money will be split between the Children’s Wish Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation, giving hope, joy and comfort to sick kids across the province.

Middleton said the dinner went very well again this year.

“It went excellent,” she said. “Every year we say it’s the best event ever, and each year it gets a little bit better. The weather was perfect and there were no bugs.”

Started in 1999, the first 7-6 Ranch Steak and Lobster Fest raised around $1,100. That amount has grown by leaps and bounds. Over the years, the event has raised around $585,000 for children’s charities. And every year, those who attend the event outdo their generosity from the year before.

“I think everybody has a soft heart for kids,” said Middleton. “And almost everyone has had somebody that’s either gone to the Children’s Hospital or knows someone who’s been there…so it’s just our way of giving back.”

This year, there were 450 tickets sold, plus around 50 children running around the property.

“We’re kind of at our max,” Middleton said.

The event featured speeches from the Children’s Wish Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation, and then the auction took place.

“There were about 60 unusual items to auction,” said Middleton. “People know what they have and they come to spend money.”

“The stories always help raise money because they’re heart-jerking stories of what these kids have gone through,” she added.

Middleton cannot emphasize enough how much help the family receives to put this event on, and how much that help is appreciated.

She said that it takes around 30 people to make sure the dinner comes together, and the family gets lots of assistance to clean up afterward too.

“We really just have to thank the workforce,” she said. “We have such a good team of workers, neighbours who come and help us.”

As of Monday afternoon when this interview took place, the property was already spotless.

“The tents are all down and the yard looks just like it did before,” Middleton said.

The event is expected to continue next year – especially since no one will let the family hang up their hats on the fundraiser.

“We’ve always said if ever it goes down, where we can’t sell the tickets or we don’t have people coming, we’d look at closing it down,” Middleton said. “But every year it gets a little bit bigger, so it’s hard to shut that down.”

