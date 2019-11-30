The Pembina Valley Conservation District (PVCD) held its final Annual General Meeting Wednesday, November 20, 2019, as a Conservation District, marking 30 years of creating healthy and sustainable watersheds through land and water stewardship programs and partnerships.

A celebration of sorts of the very many successes in soil and water conservation, wildlife conservation, and public education was acknowledged.

“The PVCD met this week to review the work that has been done over the past 30 plus years and reflect on the past, present, and future of conservation and watershed activities,” said Cliff Greenfield, PVCD Manger. “It has been an active and productive 30 years starting in 1989. The District was formed by the municipalities and the province and the impetus was the drought of the 1980s. Local municipalities thought that through a Conservation District the surface water could be better managed.

“Since then the District has worked to meet the challenges of both too wet and too dry conditions. Climate models predict even more tumultuous and changeable weather for this region with more extremes expected,” he added. “This year may be a harbinger of the future with both drought and excess moisture hampering agricultural production. The Conservation District has worked on issues where there is a conflict between people and the environment and this will continue.”

January 1, 2020, the Pembina Valley Conservation District will be changing its name to the Pembina Valley Watershed District to realign the boundaries to reflect corrected watershed boundaries and be governed by the amended Conservation Districts Act.

For more information on the upcoming changes please stay tuned, or contact the PVCD office at 204-242-3267 or email pvcd@mymts.net