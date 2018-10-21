28th annual gun show returning to Carman

The 28th annual Carman Gun Show is planned for October 27 at the Carman and District Community Hall.

This is the third year for organizers Bruce and Cathy Reid, who have had a blast putting it on for firearm enthusiasts in the region. The event always draws in a loud group of hunters, families, and sport-shooters to browse the incredible selection.

The duo looking at new and more visible styles of advertising in the past and after getting the word out about our show, attendance began to increase. As in previous years, the Carman and District Community Hall will be the site of the show.

The Reid’s have increased the number of tables and changed up the vendors a bit too. There will be variety in what visitors will see when they arrive at the show as they can expect to see sporting rifles, military rifles, ammunition, scopes, knives, and will also find antiques along with a huge assortment of interesting items.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. with plans to wrap up at 4 p.m. Admission is $5, and children 12-and-under are free.