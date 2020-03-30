24 new cases, 96 total COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

Public health officials advise 24 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. in the province, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 96 at this time.

The data also shows four individuals currently hospitalized, one individual in intensive care, the total number of deaths reported in Manitoba is one and two people have recovered from COVID-19 since tests first began in March.

Public health investigations are underway to determine additional details and to confirm the possible exposure of these cases. Case data, including possible events and locations where people may have come into contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, will be updated on at www.manitoba.ca/covid19 when available.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 1,430 tests over the weekend. As of March 30, a total of 8,550 tests have been done in the province.

Under The Public Health Act, new public health orders are in effect immediately. Public health officials continue to strongly advise all Manitobans, including health-care providers, to cancel or postpone any recreational, tourist or non-essential international or domestic travel. In addition, anyone who returns from international or domestic travel must self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their return.

This does not include workers involved with the commercial transportation of goods and services, workers who live in a neighbouring jurisdiction and travel to Manitoba for work, health care workers who travel to work from outside the province and normal personal travel in border communities.

A community drive-thru testing site opened Monday in Dauphin at the Manitoba Public Insurance Service Centre and another site in Pine Falls at École Powerview School. There are 16 community testing sites in Manitoba, including seven drive-thru locations, with plans to open in more communities in the coming days. The public is reminded that a referral to these sites is needed and they are not walk-in clinics. Information on locations and hours of operation are available at www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/locations.html.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

For more information and to access the online screening tool for COVID-19, visit: www.manitoba.ca/covid19.