2019 Tempo Festival of the Arts here again

The 2019 Tempo Festival of the Arts is coming up this month with the first set of classes set for April 11 and 12 in the Carman United Church.

The annual non-competitive adjudicated two-week Festival includes classes in piano, dance, speech arts, vocal, choral, instrumental, band, and a highly entertaining Highlights concert. The Tempo Festival is open to all ages and abilities and provides participants an opportunity to perform with meaningful feedback in their selections.

“What makes our festival a little bit different is, traditionally, there is a competitive side to the festival but we’ve decided to do strictly non-competitive aspect to ours,” said President of the festival, Brenda Doell. “There are no marks, but we will still have adjudicators that are well known in their area of expertise in attendance. We’re still paying the fees and they give comments and a little bit of a workshop for the students. They get feedback and pointers on how to improve their specific art.”

The festival is thrilled to have Rebekah Jones joining as this year’s dance adjudicator. As a performer, she has appeared at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Rainbow Stage, and for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Skilled musician John Wiens, who hails from small-town Manitoba and has appeared on stages around the world, will join our festival to adjudicate the choral, speech arts, vocal and instrumental performances. Tracey Regier Sawatzky, the Instructor of Music at both Providence and Canadian Mennonite Universities will adjudicate piano performances while Nancy Nowosad, member of the Winnipeg Music Festival will workshop with our Carman Collegiate band entries.

Speech Arts/vocal/choral/instrumental classes are scheduled for April 11-12 in the Carman United Church, Band on April 17th and Dance on April 18th in the Carman Collegiate Community Theatre. Piano April 22-24th at Carman United Church culminating with a one-hour Highlights Concert from selected performances at Carman Collegiate Community Theatre at 7 p.m. on April 24th. All are welcome to attend with a donation by silver collection.

“It’s seven days of actual performances, and it’s just spread over about a three week period,” said Doell. “Because we are non-competitive and we don’t offer awards and stuff, our budget is a lot lower than other festivals would require. That’s why we just ask for donations through a silver collection at the door. If you have to pick just one thing to attend I would suggest the highlights at the end.”

Artists, musicians, and dancers from around the region are taking part in the festival. 20 KiDDance members are registered to perform at the show as well as choirs from Carman Elementary.

The Tempo Festival of Arts Started as a way for the community to showcase local artists while providing feedback and tips from industry professionals.

“Many communities have festivals like this and we wanted to showcase some of the arts that are going on as far as piano, speech arts, vocals and band in our community,” added Doell. “It has been for the Carman Area region for sure, this is a way for us to have something more local in our community.”

The first two classes/shows are set for April 11 and 12 in Carman.

April 11 – Chora, speech arts, vocal and instrumental performances run through the day with events starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Carman United Church with Adjudicator John Wiens.

April 12 – Choral, speech arts, vocal and speech arts continue at Carman United Church at 9:30 a.m.

More information about the Festival and its April program can be found online at www.tempofest.pbworks.com, on Facebook at Tempo Festival of the Arts, or follow on Twitter @tempofest_arts #tempofest19.