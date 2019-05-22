$11K raised at BBQ Car Show in Carman

It is hard to think it could be the last time.

Carman’s Homestead Coop had a jam-packed parking lot Friday night for what may have been the final Time for Summer Charity Barbecue and Car Show Fundraiser and it showed in the total amount raised as Doug Mowbray announced an $11,000 intake from barbecue sales and donations at the event.

“$11,000 is the highest total we’ve ever raised from an event like this,” said Mowbray. “We still have some bills to pay but it’s the largest amount of cash we’ve ever brought in from the car show/barbecue.

The event was created in memory of Patrick Mowbray, Doug’s son, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2003 after returning from working as a tree planter in Dryden. The date of the car show, May 17, was exactly 16 years after Patrick was killed, and Mowbray admits it was a heavy week leading up to the event.

“The date was very important,” he said. “A couple of days before the barbecue, I was having a tough time emotionally, and this past week was really quite tough because we know we’re doing this for Patrick.”

Mowbray heard a lot of thanks and compliments on how positive the event has been for the Town of Carman over the years, especially how large the final event was.

“It was the biggest show in our history with over 80 cars, and that was the estimate because a lot of cars that parked to the north didn’t register, which is too bad because they missed out on some nice gifts,” said Mowbray. “We had lots of cars and prizes, a fantastic dinner, and the girls we had volunteering did a great job organizing that.”

With over 80 cars in attendance, it was clear people from all over Manitoba made the trip out to either showcase their vehicle or take in the festivities.

“I went through the registration booklet and we had people from Winnipeg, Stonewall, Oakbank, Portage, Elm Creek, Miami, Holland, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Roland and all places in between,” exclaimed Mowbray. “The whole night was about 3.5 hours long and we were serving barbecue the whole time which ran right into the silent auction.”

The praise for hosting the event every year brings a smile to Mowbray’s face, but he has to admit it is a lot of work putting it on. His timetable from start to finish is usually from September until the event.

“It starts with letters being written in January and sent out, and the sponsors are always so generous with it,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this ending and there are a lot of people, especially kids in Elm Creek that want me to do this one more year so they can get their trucks out, and other car clubs want it to keep on going.

I’ve got some volunteers who help me a lot, and I really appreciate that. In January it gets really heavy, I finally got my dining room table back after all the files and paperwork was put away.”

He wants to thank Homestead Coop for everything they’ve done over the years, as well as the Town of Carman, who recently closed down the street next to the Coop for the event.

“Wheels Car Club, Carman Palliative Care – Sandy Cameron especially – she just worked tirelessly for this. All the volunteers, Patrick’s volunteers, friends and neighbours,” he added. “Ernie Ens for coming out and playing some tunes for us. All of the sponsors, I can’t get over their generosity. They see me come in and know it’s that time of year and they jump on board to help out right away.”

The money raised will be split between a new project for Carman Palliative Care and the Patrick Mowbray Fund, which get awarded to athletes and sports programs around the region.