$100K donation made by St. Paul’s Church in Brunkild

The Boyne Valley Hostel Corporation has received a very generous donation of $100,000 toward their new personal care home project in Carman from the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brunkild after an announcement of funding from the provincial government a couple of weeks ago.

“It is a very impressive donation,” said Secretary of planning and development with the Boyne Personal Care Home Project, Linda MacNair. “We’ve had support from a number of different organizations and churches but to have one come from Brunkild, particularly when they’re not immediately within the vicinity of Carman, it’s really exciting.”

The donation came thanks to an insurance payout after St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church lost their parsonage to a fire in 2016.

“We had a fire but we didn’t have a pastor living there as we have a supply pastor from the city and we were renting out the building,” said Chairperson of the church council, Corinne Stanze. “It was accidental but because of the structural damage, we had to demolish the building. It took over a year to get everything settled with insurance and we decided we wouldn’t be rebuilding the parsonage as there was no need for it.”

The group received over $100,000 paid out after all was said and done, and to keep the church’s charitable status, all the funds needed to be dispersed.

“As a church, we can’t hold on to money like that so we needed to do something with it,” Stanze said. “We put out the word to our congregation and asked where they would like to see the money go, wanted to keep it as local as possible and at the time the Boyne Personal Care Home Project was looking for support and that was one of the organizations that were suggested to us. There were a few other possibilities as well.”

A lot of people from Brunkild are connected to Carman in some way, as a lot of the older generation looks toward Carman as a place to settle down for retirement. People at the St. Paul’s Church recognize that the new lodge is as important to them as it is to the people immediately in or surrounding the town of Carman.

The parishioners of the church were upset to see their parsonage demolished after the fire but have taken solace in the fact that the funds are going toward something that will last a long time.

“Even though it was a tragic event for our church and congregation to go through but it’s awesome we can put the money toward something that will continue to help people,” adds Stanze.

From the church records the parsonage was built in 1982/83, and was demolished in May of 2017. The church was also able to donate to Lutheran Village. The camp had some damaging storms pass through in the fall and needed some help to get it all fixed and cleaned up.

The group decided where the funds would be spent at a special meeting held late last year. There is no word on when shovels may be hitting the ground for the Boyne Personal Care Home Project but things are progressing after the provincial government stepped in to support the project.