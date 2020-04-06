1 new COVID-19 case, province advises against Easter gatherings

Public health officials advise one additional case of COVID-19 has been identified Monday morning to bring the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 204.

11 individuals are currently hospitalized including seven in intensive care while 17 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of deaths reported in Manitoba is two. Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 458 tests Sunday. As of April 6, a total of 13,476 tests have been performed.

Manitobans are reminded to stay home if they can and this includes family gatherings. While many families get together for Easter or Passover celebrations, people should not let their guard down by gathering this year. Working together to maintain social distancing and staying at home unless needed are the only ways to slow the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Public health is also advising people to remain within or close to their home communities. This includes limiting travel, even within Manitoba, to essential trips only. Services at smaller health centres could be strained if seasonal visitors become ill.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

For more information and to access the online screening tool for COVID-19, visit www.manitoba.ca/covid19.