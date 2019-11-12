GALLERY:

PHOTOS: Remembrance Day in Carman

Hundreds of people packed into the Carman Community Hall to give thanks to those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for today’s freedoms in Canada. The Carman Collegiate Senior Band and Alleluia Choir provided music for the Remembrance Day Service held Monday morning. Rev. Catharina Allan was brought in as a guest speaker as well to speak about the hardships faced by the Dutch during World War II. See pictures from the event inside. (All photos by Aaron Wilgosh/Postmedia)