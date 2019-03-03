GALLERY:

Greased Lightning!

The Carman Skating Club's 2018-19 Carnival was a presentation of the movie/musical Grease at the Carman Arena Friday night in Carman, Man. 66 local skaters participated in the show. It was the first time the Carman Skating Club put on a complete show rather than individual performances. The stands were packed for the performance with friends and family cheering on the skaters on the ice. The event held a silver collection at the door to raise funds for the Carman Skating Club.