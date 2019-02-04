GALLERY:

Gardeners pack Carman Community Hall for MHA event

It was a busy weekend at the Carman Community Hall as the Carman Garden Club welcomed members of the Manitoba Horticultural Associations to town for the three-day event. The Carman Garden Club provided lunch and entertainment for the night while people from across Manitoba came to check out some amazing speakers and plants set up at the hall. There was a floral arrangement contest, several guest speakers including Shawn Dias, Parks and Urban Forestry Manager with the City of Morden, Landscaping Planning and Design and Keynote Speaker Elaine Stechison from Shelmerdines. The MHA also handed out of their annual Stevenson Award, which went to Bob Bors and Rick Sawatzky of the University of Saskatchewan. There were also a few auctions for people to take part in at the event. People would stop by through the day and evening to take part and enjoy the wisdom offered by the guest speakers. The event was a big draw for the town of Carman as hundreds of interested gardeners made the trip into town to take part.