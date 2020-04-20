GALLERY:

Front Porch Project brings smiles to Miami residents

During a period of social isolation, it might be a good time to pick up a new hobby, read a book, or start a show you’ve been meaning to watch. For Martin Carson, it’s about connecting the community through his photos. Carson, 36, saw other photographers around the world shooting residents on their porches and front steps and wanted to start a project like it of his own. “I can’t go out and do regular shoots, and because of that I thought it would be a fun and creative way to get out safely and capture a little bit of the community,” said Carson. His series titled “Miami Front Porch Project” captures couples and families on just that — their porches. Over the course of a few days Carson put the word out on social media and got to work. The photos feature furry friends, big smiles, and for Kevin Graham’s family — their Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys. “With the NHL being postponed we figured it would be fun to sport the jerseys,” Graham said. “I’m definitely missing watching hockey.” Graham said he usually gets to keep up with his community in-person, but with social distancing measures in place that’s not possible at the moment. “This was a good way to see how everyone was doing,” he said. Carson agrees. “There’s definitely some uncertainty with what everyone’s experiencing so to change the narrative on that, it makes a difference I think,” he said. The photo series also features a video montage Carson put together of his photos and different footage of eerily empty streets and store closure signs around town. His advice for fighting long days of isolation? Keep busy. “Find something to be creative with,” Carson said. “It’s a great way to pass the time and it really helps with that feeling of uncertainty.” You can find the Miami Front Porch Project on Carson’s photography page “Ice and Fire Photo” on Facebook.