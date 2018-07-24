Trailer drops for Hollywood movie shot in Carman

Last year, a Hollywood film shoot took over the Town of Carman for a few days in March, and last week the official trailer for the resulting film debuted for North American audiences.

The film, originally called Break My Heart 1000 Times, is now called I Still See You and will be released to theatres on October 12.

Starring Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon and Dermot Mulroney, the thriller is “set nine years after an apocalyptic event that killed millions and left the world inhabited by ghosts.”

The film shoot offered a bit of a boost for the local tourism industry, with a number of actors and crew members brought to town for the work.

Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Officer Tyler King said it’s nice to see a glimpse of the finished product, especially the parts that feature local scenes.

“I think the trailer looked really good,” he said. “I think it would be a neat movie to watch to see the Carman scenes in it.”

King noted that there were quite a few recognizable Carman spots in the trailer, so he is hoping that trend continues with the film itself.

“I think that bodes well for the amount we’ll be in the feature when it does come out,” he said.

He said that the Town of Carman may use the film as promotional material for local tourism, although he didn’t offer details.

“I think it will be a nice attraction for our community to talk about how we had the filming here,” he said.

The Central Manitoba Tourism group is also looking at possibly using the film for regional tourism promotion; besides Carman, Portage la Prairie is also featured.

Some of the identifiable Carman buildings are the former D&M Fine Foods location and Toews Printing.

The film includes daytime and nighttime shots of Carman’s downtown area, residential areas, the Boyne Regional Library and more. The thunderstorm scene in the trailer was shot behind Carman Collegiate.

“I think that’s neat for our community,” said King. “Whether or not you’re into the content of the movie, I still think the interest level is, at the very least, seeing what’s Carman-related.”

