Patti Kusturok coming back to Carman

Manitoban member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame Patti Kusturok is bringing her one of a kind fiddle playing to Carman, Man., next month for an intimate show planned at Carman United Church on Friday, September 21, at 7 p.m.

“The concert is going to be held in the sanctuary because Patti really loves the acoustics inside, and there are very high ceilings inside which makes for a great sound,” said Brenda Major, executive director of the Golden Prairie Arts Council. “This will be her third visit to Carman and I’ve had the privilege of bringing her here each time. She actually used to teach fiddle lessons here in Carman previously.”

Kusturok’s old-time fiddle style is characterized as a catchy upbeat groove that is guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing along. She is often referred to as one the smoothest fiddle players in North America and is known for her seamless execution of some of the best traditional Canadian fiddle music ever heard.

It didn’t take long into life for Kusturok to pick up the instrument, as she was playing the fiddle at the early age of four and now has a long list of accolades prove her prowess. She’s a six-time Manitoba Champion, three-time Grand North American Champion, and in 1994, 95, and 96 she won the prestigious Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Championship and was the first woman in the history of Canada to ever win and was the very first person from western Canada to obtain the crown.

“I don’t think there is a smoother fiddle player in North America, maybe even the world,” said Major. “Just hearing that she’s a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame you know she’s been playing since she was a little girl and it shows in her amazing ability. She always brings along a couple of amazing musicians with her and they put on an incredible show.”

Kusturok has a high following in the fiddle music world and her humble demeanour and personable stage presence allow the audience to soak in the music to connect with her in a more intimate way. Her razor-sharp wit instantly comes alive in whatever room she’s playing. She now resides in Winnipeg but continues to travel across the continent playing her music for fans.

Kusturok will be joined by opening act Flat Top and Company with Ernie Enns and the show is set to begin just after 7 p.m. on September 21.

Tickets to Patti Kusturok are available at the Arts Council building in Carman and Benefits RX Pharmacy. The Golden Prairie Arts Council tries to bring in a new and exciting act every month and several other shows are in the works as part of their 2018-19 Concert Series. Visit the GPAC website for more details on events happening in the coming months.