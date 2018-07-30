CWE bringing moves to a ring near you

Get ready to cheer for the baby faces, boo for the heels and watch the backbreakers, brainbusters, chokeslams and facebusters pile up.

For the first time in six years, Carman will be hosting some of the nation’s more talented professional wrestlers as they battle for dominance in the ring.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite will kick off the month of August with a long overdue return to Carman, on Thursday, August 2 at the Carman Arena.

The last time CWE stepped into the ring in Carman was 2012 for the Ill Will Tour.

This time, fans can expect plenty of feuds and smackdowns from CWE Tag Team Champions “Canadian Hercules” Tyler Colton and CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan, International Star & CWE Icon “The Zombie Hunter” Mentallo, two-time CWE Champion “Canadian Crusher” AJ Sanchez, “Big” Bobby Schink, plus many more stars of CWE. All the matches have not been announced yet, but the wrestlers are sure to put on a great show.

CWE is one of Canada’s fastest growing entertainment alternatives. Launched in 2009, the program debuted to a standing-room-only crowd of fans who witnessed a classic main event between Winnipeg’s own Mentallo and “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson (WWE’s Daniel Bryan).

Since its inception, CWE has grown into a touring company producing top notch quality events throughout Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

CWE hosts not only the best independent talent throughout Canada but top performers formerly of WWE, TNA, and currently competing in Ring of Honor. CWE also hosts top indy standouts from the around the world including the United States and Japan.

Carman’s event includes a VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the bell will sound at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance at Carman Motor Inn or Carman Chicken Chef or online. Admission costs $16 for VIP first priority access and meet and greet, $11 for the main show in advance or $13 in advance.

For more information go to www.cwecanada.ca.